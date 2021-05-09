Criminal justice discussion sparks heated debate Sun, 05/09/2021 - 5:00am The San Marcos City Council voted to revise the purpose statement for the Criminal Justice Reform Committee during Tuesday’s regular meeting. The committee was originally created by city council in 2019 to work with the county to implement policies related to Cite and Release. Since Cite and Release has been implemented ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Criminal justice discussion sparks heated debate