Crowd sends SMHS Rattler Band off to UIL competition

A crowd of parents, San Marcos High School students and the Diamond Line gathered outside the SMHS band hall on Saturday to send the Rattler Band off to the UIL Region 12 marching contest. The crowd cheered with signs and rang cowbells as members of the band walked through them to the buses. The Rattler Band has had a successful season heading into Saturday’s competition. The Rattler Band won first place at the Seguin Marching Festival on Oct. 1. The marching band won first place and were named grand champion at the Comal Classic Marching contest.

Pictured above, marching band members walk through the crowd.

Pictured above, parents cheer on the students while holding signs.