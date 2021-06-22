'CUE FOR A CAUSE: Juneteenth Foundation hosts Charity BBQ Cook-off

The Juneteenth Foundation Inc. held its Charity BBQ Cook-Off on Saturday. Chairman David Peterson said the Juneteenth Foundation is all about raising money for scholarships.

"The day was a hot one but it was a successful event," Peterson said. "The barbecue cooks were nonstop from early in the morning until late afternoon. The children had lots of fun playing different games throughout the day."

The foundation thanked the City of San Marcos' Parks Department for allowing it to host the event at Plaza Park. This year's event marked 27 years of dedication.

Big Daddy Cookers earned the People's Choice Winner — Eric and Fred Smith. In the brisket category, Kick'n Ash took first place, Cooking Cowboys placed second with Gallo Fino in third. In the fajitas category, Kick'n Ash received first place followed by Walker's Hot BBQ in second and C&L Concrete in third. Gallo Fino took home the first place prize in the chicken category followed by Cooking Cowboys and Dos Primos in second and third, respectively. Dos Primos received first and second in the ribs category with Gallo Fino placing in third. Cooking Cowboys were named first place in the youth pork chops category with Walker's Hot BBQ coming in second and C&L Concrete placing third. Outsiders BBQ received first place for beans with Big Daddy Cookers in second and Moe Belly BBQ in third. Walker's Hot BBQ received first place accolades in cobbler with C&L Concrete in second and Dos Primos in third.

Below, Letty Medina cooks beans.

Below, Tony Gallego works his barbecue pit.