District attorney’s magistration study moves forward

The Hays County Criminal District Attorney is asking the commissioners court to hire a new prosecutor to participate in the long-anticipated magistration study during Tuesday's meeting.

The full-time prosecutor position, effective July 16 would participate in the Texas A&M University, Public Policy Research Institute Counsel at First Appearance - Randomized Controlled Trial.

The study is meant to track outcomes for an offender having representation at magistration versus not having representation at that point. Currently, it is not mandated or required to have representation at magistration in Texas, but it is believed to lead to improved outcomes, including potentially less time waiting prior to magistration and possibly avoiding going to jail altogether.

This position will represent the state in all magistration hearings conducted under the study parameters, as well as other duties of an attorney.

The county will provide their usual update on COVID-19, likely with an update on temporarily closed testing facilities and backlogged labs.

They are also receiving an update on the Hays County Census program including updates from Jessica Mejia, the county’s former complete count coordinator.

Commissioners may approve an agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation for a local on-system improvement project at US 290 and Henly Loop, including environmental clearance, construction design and utility relocation. Hays County would contribute a total of $590,396 for the project.