DONATION BENEFITS SCHOOL FUEL

The J.A. Grifols Foundation presented School Fuel of San Marcos with a $25,000 grant during a check presentation event hosted by Grifols Biomat USA at its plasma donation center in San Marcos on Thursday, Sept. 14. Attendees included School Fuel board members and board members of the J.A. Grifols Foundation. School Fuel members received a tour of the Grifols Biomat USA plasma donation center. School Fuel serves 1,100 students who have a high risk of little or no food at home. Each Friday of the school year, these students receive supplemental food that they can easily open and serve themselves. The grant will support the weekend food program for children in San Marcos and allow School Fuel to provide meals for students over the upcoming school year. This is the third grant School Fuel has received from the foundation. The J.A. Grifols Foundation, established in 2008 in honor of Jose Antonio Grifols Lucas, physician and pharmacist, is committed to helping meet the needs of the community and plasma donors, with its actions focused on intensifying and prioritizing the most significant needs in the communities where plasma donors live. Grifols has the largest network of donation centers in the world, with close to 300 centers in the United States.

Photo provided by J.A. Grifols Foundation