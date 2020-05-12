Downtown design survey now open for public response

The City of San Marcos Planning and Development Services Department is seeking community input on downtown design through an online survey. The survey is available in English and Spanish and will help the city plan for updates to the downtown design standards.

“This process is intended to address key vision topics, including architectural styles, landmarks, greening and balancing the old and new in downtown San Marcos,” said Andrea Villalobos, senior planner. “Public input in these early stages helps our team focus on the issues that matter to the community.”

A public workshop will be held in person as soon as it is safe to do so. Initial outreach efforts for this project have included three stakeholder meetings in mid-April which were held virtually. Go to the city's website to learn more about the ideas from those meetings.

The survey will take approximately 10 minutes to complete and will close on May 28.The survey is available in English and Spanish.

To learn more about the update to the downtown design guidelines, please visit the city's website.

About the update to downtown design standards & guidelines

In January, 2020, San Marcos City Council provided direction to update the design standards and guidelines for downtown. The update is intended to include new standards to address design issues, new graphics to clearly illustrate standards and guidelines, and shall be tailored to various contexts within downtown.