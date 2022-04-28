DOWNTOWN FUN: San Marcos Mainstreet set for upcoming Mobility Hub Market, Music on the Square

Those looking to find a way to relax and treat themselves this weekend are in luck. The San Marcos Mainstreet will be hosting the Mobility Hub Market: Self Care Fair at the Downtown Mobility Hub located at 214 E. Hutchinson St. on Saturday, April 30, from 1 p.m.- 6 p.m.

“[The Downtown Mobility Hub] opened up during the start of the pandemic, so it's been underutilized for a long time,” said Freddy Medina, senior administrative assistant with the San Marcos Mainstreet Program. “And one of the goals of this market is to activate the downtown mobility hub, as well as give our local vendors, creatives and makers a space to sell the products and engage with the community.”

Several local vendors will be set up at the market for attendees to browse and shop.

“People can find healthy tips on living healthy products to pamper yourself and just all-around self-care,” Medina said.

For live music lovers, Music on the Square will also return starting Friday, May 6 at the Hays County Historic Courthouse Lawn located at 111 E. San Antonio St.

The free event will include local vendors and lawn games beginning at 5:30 p.m. and music starting at 6:30 p.m.

For the event, Mainstreet is encouraging attendees to order takeout from a local businesses and bring their food, chairs and beverages in glass-free containers.

The May 6 show will open with San Marcos High School’s Mariachi Nuevo Cascabel and include award-winning Columbian funk group Superfonicos as the headliner.

“The main goal of this is to show how downtown San Marcos has a thriving arts culture, we want this we want music on the square to be a draw for San Marcos residents and visitors alike,” Medina said.

For additional information about Music on the Square, the Mobility Hub Market or any other Mainstreet events, visit downtownsmt.com, call 512-393-8430 or email mainstreet@sanmarcostx.gov. For updates, follow the San Marcos Mainstreet Program on social media @DowntownSMTX.

“It's a great feeling to see people enjoying downtown San Marcos and listening to music and spending quality time with family and friends,” Medina said.