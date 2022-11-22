DPS to increase enforcement during Thanksgiving holiday

The Texas Department of Public Safety will increase enforcement during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Drivers in Texas will notice an increase in Texas Highway Patrol Trooper enforcement between Wednesday and Sunday. DPS said Troopers will be looking for people not wearing seat belts, driving while intoxicated, speeding and failing to follow the state’s Move Over, Slow Down law, among other traffic violations.

“As we head into a busy holiday season, we must remember to make safety the number one priority,” DPS Director Steven McCraw said. “Obey all traffic laws, don’t drink and drive, put your phones down behind the wheel, and look out for each other. The message is the same every year, but it’s a message that can save lives.”

DPS, which participates in the nationwide Operation CARE initiative for the Thanksgiving holiday, issued 36,523 warnings and citations during last year’s Thanksgiving holiday. DPS stated that 3,306 were cited or warned for speeding, 789 for driving without insurance, 377 for seat belt and child seat violations and 170 violations for Move Over, Slow Down violations.

DPS said 225 felony arrests were made during last year’s enforcement efforts, including 138 DWI arrests and 84 fugitive arrests.

DPS provides the following safety tips for the Thanksgiving holiday: