DPS to increase enforcement over holiday
Heading into the Fourth of July holiday, the Texas Department of Public Safety will increase the number of Texas Highway Patrol Troopers as part of Operation CARE and Operation Holiday.
Operations CARE — Crash Awareness Reduction and Effort — and Holiday will take place over the weekend, the DPS recently announced. DPS troopers will be on the road looking for speeding drivers, intoxicated drivers and those not wearing their seatbelt.
“Celebrating the Fourth of July and our nation’s freedom is a joyous time, but we must take our responsibilities on the road seriously,” DPS Director Steven McCraw said in a statement. “Please remember to drive carefully and obey all traffic laws to ensure everyone can enjoy the holiday.”
DPS stated that Operation Holiday will take place on Saturday and Sunday, aiming at drivers who violate traffic laws. According to DPS, 39,913 citations and warnings were issued during the 2020 campaign, including 15,821 warnings and citations for speeding and more than 1,100 warnings and citations for seat belt and child safety restraint violations. DPS added that the 2020 campaign also resulted in 453 felony arrests, 308 DWI citations and 101 fugitive arrests.
Meanwhile, Operation Care will run from Friday through Monday, focusing on reducing crashes and violations of the state’s Move Over, Slow Down law, DPS said, adding that there were 7,036 Move Over, Slow Down violations from Jan. 1-June 18, 2021. Texas law requires drivers to slow down when vehicles — including police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportations vehicles and tow trucks — are stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated.
DPS offered the following safety tips for those driving during the Fourth of July holiday:
- Don’t drink and drive. Make alternate plans if you’re consuming alcohol.
- Move Over or Slow Down for police, fire, EMS, TxDOT vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Also, show courtesy to fellow drivers who are stopped on the side of the road.
- Buckle up everyone in the vehicle.
- Slow down, especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones.
- Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits the use of portable wireless devices to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped. If you’re using a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it so you can keep your eyes on the road.
- Drive defensively, as holiday travel can present additional challenges.
- On multilane roads, use the left lane for passing only. Texas law requires slower traffic to keep to the right and to use the left lane for passing only (when posted).
- If you can Steer It, Clear It — If you are involved in a noninjury crash and your vehicle can be moved, clear the traffic lanes to minimize traffic impact. Leaving vehicles in a traffic lane increases traffic congestion and leaves those involved with an increased risk of harm or a secondary wreck. On some highways, if you don’t move your vehicle when it’s safe to do so, you’re violating the law.
- Check your vehicle to make sure it’s properly maintained and always ensure your cargo is secure.
- Report road hazards or anything suspicious to the nearest law enforcement agency.
- Monitor weather and road conditions wherever you’re traveling. For road conditions and closures in Texas, visit DriveTexas.org.