DPS to increase enforcement over holiday

Heading into the Fourth of July holiday, the Texas Department of Public Safety will increase the number of Texas Highway Patrol Troopers as part of Operation CARE and Operation Holiday.

Operations CARE — Crash Awareness Reduction and Effort — and Holiday will take place over the weekend, the DPS recently announced. DPS troopers will be on the road looking for speeding drivers, intoxicated drivers and those not wearing their seatbelt.

“Celebrating the Fourth of July and our nation’s freedom is a joyous time, but we must take our responsibilities on the road seriously,” DPS Director Steven McCraw said in a statement. “Please remember to drive carefully and obey all traffic laws to ensure everyone can enjoy the holiday.”

DPS stated that Operation Holiday will take place on Saturday and Sunday, aiming at drivers who violate traffic laws. According to DPS, 39,913 citations and warnings were issued during the 2020 campaign, including 15,821 warnings and citations for speeding and more than 1,100 warnings and citations for seat belt and child safety restraint violations. DPS added that the 2020 campaign also resulted in 453 felony arrests, 308 DWI citations and 101 fugitive arrests.

Meanwhile, Operation Care will run from Friday through Monday, focusing on reducing crashes and violations of the state’s Move Over, Slow Down law, DPS said, adding that there were 7,036 Move Over, Slow Down violations from Jan. 1-June 18, 2021. Texas law requires drivers to slow down when vehicles — including police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportations vehicles and tow trucks — are stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated.

DPS offered the following safety tips for those driving during the Fourth of July holiday: