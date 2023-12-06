Dr. Pranesh Aswath named as Provost, Vice President for academic affairs

Scholar to advance Research 1 goal for TXST

Following an extensive national search, Pranesh Aswath, Ph.D., has been named provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at Texas State University.

Aswath comes to TXST after a 33-year academic and administrative career with the University of Texas at Arlington, serving the last eight years in the provost office holding positions of Provost Ad Interim and Vice President for Academic Affairs, Senior Provost for Academic Planning and Policy, and Vice Provost for Academic Planning and Policy.

“As provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, Dr. Aswath will be key in advancing the university’s ambitious strategic vision, “Hopes and Aspirations High,” to become an R1 [Research 1] by 2027, enhance student success, grow the Round Rock Campus, increase enrollment, and make TXST an employer of choice,” TXST President Kelly Damphousse said. “Dr. Aswath is a highly recognized and respected scholar who is able to bring a forward-looking and innovative mindset to the role. It is apparent he has a deep commitment to our values of shared governance and collaboration, and is ready to listen and engage with the TXST community.”

The provost’s office at TXST ensures excellence in all teaching, research and service activities that benefit the educational needs of the state of Texas and affirms that shared governance, academic freedom, and high standards for professional excellence are the hallmarks of higher education at the university.

Aswath will take the lead in examining academic structures, resource allocation, policies and procedures to ensure the efforts of faculty, staff, and administrators align with the goals of the university and that academic priorities are implemented efficiently.

“I am delighted and honored to join the Bobcat family. I look forward to collaborating and building meaningful relationships with the dedicated faculty, staff, and students at TXST to enhance the academic experience and empower them to reach their highest potential,” Aswath said. “Working together, we will foster an environment that encourages and values innovation, inclusiveness, and excellence. I am committed to contributing my best efforts to advance the university’s mission and vision.”

In his provost office roles at UTA, Aswath oversaw the academic operation of the university, the divisions of academic planning and policy, institutional effectiveness, and research. The UTA-Fort Worth campus and Global Academic Initiatives also fell under his oversight.

Aswath arrived at UTA in 1990 as an assistant professor in the materials science and engineering program and mechanical and aerospace engineering, earning promotion to associate professor in 1995 and professor in 2000.

He served as the inaugural associate chair of the materials science and engineering department from 2008-2013, inaugural associate dean for graduate affairs in the College of Engineering from 2013--2016, inaugural vice provost for academic planning and policy from 20162019, senior vice president for academic affairs 20192023, and provost ad interim and vice president for academic affairs 20202022.

His accomplishments and honors are extensive, including the Graduate Dean’s 2013 Excellence in Doctoral Mentoring Award and the University Award for Outstanding Research Achievement or Creative Activity (20092010).

Aswath has received Fulbright travel grants to lecture at the IMDEA Materials Institute, Spain (2010); Ecole Polytechniqe de Centrale, France (2010); University of Cagliari, Italy (2010); and was a Fulbright faculty fellow at the University of Trento, Italy (2009).

He is a fellow of the National Academy of Inventors; member of Academy of Distinguished Scholars at UTA; fellow of the American Society of Materials International; fellow of the Society of Tribology and Lubrication Engineers; member of the American Association for Advancement of Science; member of Tau Beta Pi; and member of the American Ceramic Society.

Aswath earned a bachelor of science in physics, chemistry and math from St. Joseph College, Bangalore University, and a bachelor of engineering in metallurgy from the Indian Institute of Science.

He earned a master of science in materials science and doctorate in materials science from Brown University.