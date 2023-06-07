DRT chapter honors a ‘Real Daughter’ this spring

Members of the Moon-McGehee Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas met at the San Marcos City Cemetery on April 6 despite the inclement weather.

They braved the rain to hold a DRT Memorial Medallion Ceremony recognizing a Real Daughter, Carrie Emma Cochran.

A Real Daughter is a DRT member whose father or mother resided in Texas before Feb. 19, 1846.

Carrie Cochran was born in 1874 in the community of Buckhorn near Cochran, in Austin’s Colony, where her father, Nemiah, was born in 1836.

She was born Feb. 13, 1874 into a family of patriotic men, members stated.

Her grandfather, Thomas, and two of his brothers served in Austin’s army with one brother fighting at the Battle at San Jacinto.

They had one cousin who fought and died at the Alamo.

Carrie was a member of the Moon-McGehee Chapter of DRT and was a teacher at the South-West Texas Normal School situated on the Southwest Texas College campus, which is now the home of Texas State University.

She later became the Superintendent of the Second Grade.

Cochran was instrumental in raising funds for furniture and linens for the Soldiers and Sailors Hospital in San Marcos.

She was buried at the San Marcos City Cemetery after her death on Aug. 25, 1963.

The ceremony was led by Chapter of DRT President Joy Aden Galaviz, and the District 8 represented followed the ceremony online.

Research and narrative for the program was prepared by JoAnn Hearn, chapter member.