Early voting for May 7 election ends Tuesday

Early voting for the May 7 election ends on Tuesday.

Voters in San Marcos can vote on two state propositions and those in San Marcos Consolidated ISD Board of Trustees District 4 can cast their ballots for one of two candidates.

Gabrielle Moore and Brian K. Shanks are running for the open SMCISD board seat.

State of Texas Proposition 1 asks voters to vote for or against: “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for the reduction of the amount of a limitation on the total amount of ad valorem taxes that may be imposed for general elementary and secondary public school purposes on the residence homestead of a person who is elderly or disabled to reflect any statutory reduction from the preceding tax year in the maximum compressed rate of the maintenance and operations taxes imposed for those purposes on the homestead.”

State of Texas Proposition 2 asks voters to consider voting for or against: “The constitutional amendment increasing the amount of the residence homestead exemption from ad valorem taxation for public school purposes from $25,000 to $40,000.”

Voters can cast their ballots at any voting center in Hays County. Polls are open Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Hays County Government Center, while polls are open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at all other voting locations.

San Marcos early voting locations include: Broadway, 401 Broadway St. #A; Hays County Government Center, 712 South Stagecoach Trail; and LBJ Student Center, Texas State University, 601 University Drive. Election Day polling locations include the three early voting spots and the following locations: Dunbar Center, 801 Martin Luther King Drive; San Marcos Housing Authority/C.M. Allen Parkway, 820 Sturgeon Drive; and Stone Brook Seniors, 300 South Stagecoach Trail. For more polling locations in Hays County visit: https://hayscountytx.com/departments/elections/current-year-elections/ma....