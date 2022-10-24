EARLY VOTING UNDERWAY: Voters cast their ballots for Nov. 8 election, Hays County sees increase in registered voters

Voters took to the polls Monday for the first day of early voting.

Hays County saw a 6.1% increase in registered voters for the Nov. 8 election compared to the Republican and Democratic primaries that took place in March.

There are 167,750 registered voters in Hays County for the current election — an increase from 158,152 registered voters for the March primaries, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s office.

Voters in San Marcos can cast their ballots for three races and a proposition. In the mayoral election, incumbent Jane Hughson is seeking a third term and faces a challenge from former Mayor John Thomaides. San Marcos City Councilmember Maxfield Baker is running for reelection for council Place 1. Matthew Mendoza, a current member of the Planning and Zoning commission, is challenging Baker for Place 1. San Marcos City Councilmember Saul Gonzales is running for reelection for council place 2. Atom Von Arndt is challenging Gonzales for Place 2.

In a countywide election, voters can cast their votes for county judge. Incumbent Ruben Becerra, Democrat, faces off against Republican challenger Mark Jones — current Hays County Commissioner Pct. 2.

To see a full ballot visit: ​​https://hayscountytx.com/departments/elections/current-year-elections/no....

There are 11 days of early voting remaining in Hays County. There are 14 early voting locations throughout the county, including three in San Marcos.

EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS:

San Marcos:

•Broadway (CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic) — 401 Broadway Street #A

•Hays County Government Center Conference Room (Main early voting site) — 712 South Stagecoach Trail

•LBJ Student Center, Texas State University — 601 University Dr.

Early voting hours are 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on Oct. 24-28. Voting takes place between 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, and 12-6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30. Polling places are opening for early voting from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Oct. 31 to Nov. 4.

Heading to the polls? Check https://teamrv-mvp.sos.texas.gov/MVP/mvp.do to ensure you’re registered to vote. Bring one of the following forms of photo ID: A state driver’s license, Texas election identification certificate, Texas personal identification card, Texas license to carry a handgun, U.S. military ID card with personal photo, U.S. citizenship certificate with a personal photo or a U.S. passport.