Easter events set to take place in San Marcos

As Easter approaches, there are plenty of family-friendly happenings for those in and around the San Marcos community to enjoy. Various local organizations, churches and even restaurants have events for "every-bunny" to add to their Easter day plans.

Saturday, April 16

•Free Community Egg Scramble - Hill Country Church, 1401 Davis Lane, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

•Easter Bunny at Train Depot - Kyle Railroad Museum & Heritage Center, 100 N Front St, Kyle, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

•Easter Community Egg Hunt - Sinai Church, 1701 Hunter Rd., 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

•Pinballz Easter Egg Hunt - Pinballz Kingdom 15201 I-35 Frontage Rd., Buda, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

•Community Egg Hunt - Victory Gardens Park, 300 Roosevelt St., 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

•Easter Egg Hunt by the Heritage Association - Veramendi Plaza Park, 400 E. Hopkins St. 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

•Martindale Community Easter Egg Hunt - Martindale River Cafe, 415 Main St., 11:30 a.m.

Sunday, April 17

•Easter in the Park Egg Hunt - Staples Baptist Church, 10020 FM Rd., Staples, 9:30 a.m.

•Palmer’s Easter Buffet - Palmer’s Restaurant Bar & Courtyard, 218 Moore St. 10:30 a.m.- 3 p.m.

•Easter at AquaBrew - AquaBrew Brewery & Beer Garden, 110 E Martin Luther King Dr. Suite 130, 11 a.m.

•Easter Paws at The Porch - The Porch, 129 E. Hopkins St., 4-6 p.m.

•Easter Celebration: Music of Hope for the Season - First Christian Church, 3105 Ranch Road 12, 6 p.m.