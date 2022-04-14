As Easter approaches, there are plenty of family-friendly happenings for those in and around the San Marcos community to enjoy. Daily Record photo by Lance Winter
Easter events set to take place in San Marcos
As Easter approaches, there are plenty of family-friendly happenings for those in and around the San Marcos community to enjoy. Various local organizations, churches and even restaurants have events for "every-bunny" to add to their Easter day plans.
Saturday, April 16
•Free Community Egg Scramble - Hill Country Church, 1401 Davis Lane, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
•Easter Bunny at Train Depot - Kyle Railroad Museum & Heritage Center, 100 N Front St, Kyle, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
•Easter Community Egg Hunt - Sinai Church, 1701 Hunter Rd., 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
•Pinballz Easter Egg Hunt - Pinballz Kingdom 15201 I-35 Frontage Rd., Buda, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
•Community Egg Hunt - Victory Gardens Park, 300 Roosevelt St., 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
•Easter Egg Hunt by the Heritage Association - Veramendi Plaza Park, 400 E. Hopkins St. 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
•Martindale Community Easter Egg Hunt - Martindale River Cafe, 415 Main St., 11:30 a.m.
Sunday, April 17
•Easter in the Park Egg Hunt - Staples Baptist Church, 10020 FM Rd., Staples, 9:30 a.m.
•Palmer’s Easter Buffet - Palmer’s Restaurant Bar & Courtyard, 218 Moore St. 10:30 a.m.- 3 p.m.
•Easter at AquaBrew - AquaBrew Brewery & Beer Garden, 110 E Martin Luther King Dr. Suite 130, 11 a.m.
•Easter Paws at The Porch - The Porch, 129 E. Hopkins St., 4-6 p.m.
•Easter Celebration: Music of Hope for the Season - First Christian Church, 3105 Ranch Road 12, 6 p.m.