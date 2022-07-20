Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Article Image Alt Text

Daily Record photos by Lance Winter

EN GARDE: City hosts four-day youth foil fencing camp

Wed, 07/20/2022 - 8:18pm
Lance Winter
Publisher
@LanceWinter
lwinter@sanmarcosrecord.com
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

The City of San Marcos Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a fencing camp this week: Master the Olympic Sport of Foil Fencing.

Coach Gary van der Wege — VAN DER WEGE Academie d'Armes — is teaching participants advanced footwork, blade work, and fencing tactics through games, drills and bouting.

The camp began Monday and ends Thursday. Van der Wege is a certified Fencing Master, six-time US National Champion and member of Team USA in Athens (2004) and London (2012). 

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2022