EN GARDE: City hosts four-day youth foil fencing camp

The City of San Marcos Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a fencing camp this week: Master the Olympic Sport of Foil Fencing.

Coach Gary van der Wege — VAN DER WEGE Academie d'Armes — is teaching participants advanced footwork, blade work, and fencing tactics through games, drills and bouting.

The camp began Monday and ends Thursday. Van der Wege is a certified Fencing Master, six-time US National Champion and member of Team USA in Athens (2004) and London (2012).