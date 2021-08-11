Expansions add to Hays County Veterans Program

Residents can find relief through several assistance programs that are offered throughout Hays County, including the ‘Hope 4 Hays County Veterans’ Program.

The program was established in July 2020 and was initially designated to provide assistance such as past-due rent, mortgage and utilities for local veterans.

“We find that there are a lot of families that need financial assistance but maybe not necessarily their rent paid,” Case Manager Cheryl Robinson said.

The program has recently expanded to include assistance with paying car insurance, cell phone bills and medical assistance devices not obtained through the Veterans Administration (VA).

The program is funded by a $100,000 grant from the Texas Veterans Commission Fund, which has recently been renewed for the same amount. Along with veterans, the program provides aid for dependents and surviving spouses.

“We can also help with some funeral expenses such as cremation urns,” Robinson said. “We can help get flags and medals that the veteran would have been entitled to for the families for funerals.”

Like many others throughout the county and all across the country, COVID-19 heavily impacted jobs and people’s ability to pay bills.

“Instead of having homeless, or people that are having to move out of their home, we can help them catch up some of those payments and maybe help them work with their landlords to keep them in their homes,” Robinson said.

While the program can only work with individuals once per grant year, Hays County Veterans Services can point those still seeking assistance to other helpful resources.

To qualify for the program, individuals must fill out an application and have proof of their service and that they were not dishonorably discharged. Dependents and surviving spouses must also show proof such as birth certificates, marriage licenses or anything from the VA that shows proof of service.

“If they need help don’t hesitate to reach out,” Robinson said. “Sometimes the process can be slightly intimidating ... but we’re going to work with you and if we cannot help you there are so many resources.”

For additional information or to reach out for assistance, visit hayscountytx.com/departments/veteran-services/ or email Cheryl Robinson at cheryl.robinson@co.hays.tx.us. Residents can also call Veterans Services at 512-392-8387 or 512-781-8489. The office accepts faxes at 512-392-7718.