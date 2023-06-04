Family to discuss travels with club

Gary and Donnelle Gooch have been around the world–twice. Their most recent cruise took four months. The couple will relate some of their experiences in a presentation to the Rotary Club of San Marcos on Wednesday, June 7 at noon at the Holiday Inn Conference Center, 105 Bintu Drive. Visitors are always welcome at meetings.

The Gooch’s departed the U.S. on Jan. 3, 2023, and returned to San Marcos on May 12. They traveled on the Holland America cruise line. Gary Gooch said their favorite experiences included seeing Antarctica, Stonehenge in England, the Tulip Festival in Amsterdam, animals in Australia and Africa, and hearing the opera Carmen at the Sydney Opera House.

Gary Gooch is a member of the San Marcos Rotary Club. He graduated from Oklahoma State University then worked for Phillips Petroleum. He served in the U.S. Air Force. In 1974 he graduated from Nashotah House Seminary and was ordained as an Episcopal Deacon and Priest in Oklahoma, serving churches in Oklahoma and Kansas.

Donnelle is a registered nurse, born in Maine.

They both love to travel and have been married for nearly 60 years.