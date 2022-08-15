Above, Arya Macias receives a face painting from Lisa Eklund during Monday's back-to-school fair. Daily Record photos by Nick Castillo
FAMILY FUN: Hays County Local Health Department hosts back-to-school fair
The Hays County Local Health Department hosted a back-to-school fair where kids could have their faces painted, receive animal balloons, play free games and win prizes.
Uninsured or underinsured school-age children were also able to receive immunizations during the event hosted in partnership with Christus Trinity Clinic. Children’s vaccinations will also be available from 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. on Aug. 15-19 at 401 Broadway St. in San Marcos.
Above, Ashley Millar pins a police badge on Caleb Millar.
Above, attendees receive a balloon animal during Monday’s back-to-school fair.