FAMILY FUN: Hays County Local Health Department hosts back-to-school fair

The Hays County Local Health Department hosted a back-to-school fair where kids could have their faces painted, receive animal balloons, play free games and win prizes.

Uninsured or underinsured school-age children were also able to receive immunizations during the event hosted in partnership with Christus Trinity Clinic. Children’s vaccinations will also be available from 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. on Aug. 15-19 at 401 Broadway St. in San Marcos.

Above, Ashley Millar pins a police badge on Caleb Millar.

Above, attendees receive a balloon animal during Monday’s back-to-school fair.