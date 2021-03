Patricia Machado celebrated her 100th birthday on Wednesday. Her family celebrated the day with a mariachi performance at her house in San Marcos. Above, Nichole Machado, Rudy Longoria (on a knee) Albert Luera, Anaiya Luera, Avery Longoria, Ariel Luera, Mike Machado, Patricia Machado on her lap is Michael Garcia, Alex ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!