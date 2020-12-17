feedback on city square park improvements

Citizens can now voice their thoughts on Kyle’s future plan for Mary Kyle Hartson City Square Park.

On the city website, residents can review a presentation given to council by President and founding partner of Coleman & Associates Aan Coleman, and submit a feedback form. The presentation will also air on Kyle’s TV channel 10.

Highlighted features include amenities such as improved ADA access, a 20-foot-wide promenade, expanded seating areas, picnic table areas, a playscape, an educational rain garden and a botanical garden of native plants. The park’s existing features — the senior center building, gazebo, fountain and historic aspects — will remain but be improved upon in accordance with the Texas Historical Commission.

The $93,700 landscape design contract with Coleman and Associates will be funded by the 2019 settlement agreement between the City of Kyle and the Permian Highway Pipeline, LLC, and Kinder Morgan Texas Pipeline, LLC, according the City of Kyle.

City council and the firm plan to work with the public’s feedback to create a consolidated design layout.

For more information, visit www.cityofkyle.com/recreation/mary-kyle-hartson-city-square-park-improve....