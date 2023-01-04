Above, Gracie Sifuentes, a parent liaison, rides down the snow slide during Tuesday's festival. Daily Record photos by Nick Castillo
FESTIVE RETURN: SMCISD welcomes back teachers, staff with Winter Wonderland Festival
San Marcos Consolidated ISD's central office and support service staff welcomed back teachers and staff from the winter break with the Winter Wonderland Festival. Tuesday's festival featured games, food and a snow slide. Class at SMCISD resumed on Wednesday.
Above, cotton candy gets made.
Above, a game of musical chairs takes place.