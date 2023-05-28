Fife to retire from university after decades of service

After 40 years as a member of Texas State University, former Strutter, Strutters Director and Texas State faculty member Tammy Fife has announced her retirement from the university.

The third director in Strutters history, Fife rose from being a Strutter while she was a Texas State student (then-Southwest Texas State) to being a faculty member in the university's dance division as well as the leader of the world-renowned Strutters for seven years.

'I have loved Southwest Texas and Texas State University for many years,' said Fife. 'I was honored to dance as a Strutter, teach in the Dance Division, and direct the Strutters. I have worked with amazing people and feel blessed to have shared my love for dance and Strutters with so many outstanding students.'

For the last three years, Fife has served as the Strutters Coordinator and assisted current Strutters Director Selina Flores in ensuring the program continued to thrive.

'Tammy has guided me throughout our transition and has set me up for greatness to be able to lead the Strutters for years to come as she embarks on her retirement,' said Flores. 'So many of her students and I are so grateful to have had her make such a huge impact in our lives and the Strutters organization.'

A representative of the Strutters for several eras of the program, Fife was a student and Strutter for three years under the direction of the first Strutters Director, Barbara Tidwell. She later became the Assistant Strutters Director for nine years under the second Strutters Director, Susan Angell-Gonzalez. She was then appointed to the position of Strutters Director, the third in the program's history, in 2013. She held that role until 2020.

'Congratulations to Tammy on a wonderful career at Texas State,' said Texas State Director of Athletics Don Coryell. 'I've been fortunate to work with her in some capacity for two decades and to see firsthand the impact she has had on the Strutters and dance not just around this university but the entire state is impressive. I always appreciated her dedication to the Strutters, her fun-loving nature, and never stopping in making the world's largest precision dance team even better year after year. On behalf of Texas State, thank you Tammy and the Fife family!'

As the leader of the Strutters from 2013 to 2020, Fife helped take the group in a new direction by adding a more involved pom squad during football and basketball games. She also started a new pregame tradition with the band and cheerleaders. Fife took Strutters on several performance trips including parades, international performances, and a Presidential Inauguration while also adding a Holiday Show.

In addition to her contributions to the Strutters, Fife first returned to Texas State as a faculty member of the dance department in 1996. She taught ballet, jazz, recreational dance and dance history while also helping several dance students and Strutters learn and grow into the professional world of being a dance educator. She received a faculty service award in 2004, earned the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Texas Dance Educators Association in 2008, and was inducted into the Texas Dance Educators Association Hall of Fame in 2020.

Prior to returning to Texas State in 1996, Fife taught high school dance and directed high school dance teams for 10 years in the Houston area.

She holds three degrees from universities in Texas: Master's in Fine Arts from Sam Houston State, Master's in Education from the University of Houston, and a Bachelor's in Education from Texas State.