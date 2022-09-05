FIGHTING HUNGER: Hays County Food Bank takes part in Hunger Action Month

As Hunger Action Month arrives, the Hays County Food Bank represents a countywide effort to provide nutritious food to those experiencing food insecurity in the greater Hays County area.

HCFB receives generous contributions from individuals, civic, organizations, local government and business to serve an average of 3,800 households each month since the beginning of 2022.

“Food shouldn’t be an impossible choice,” Hays County Food Bank said in a news release. “For many Hays County residents, a daily meal can be a choice between food and other critical needs — such as medicine, housing, childcare or transportation. No one should have to make those types of decisions.”

HCFB added that hunger exists in every community, stating that rural communities and communities of color have been hit harder by economic instability. According to Feeding America, a nonprofit organization operating as the largest charity working to end hunger in the U.S., Hays County residents are struggling to overcome hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as a 10% increase to food costs.

With Hunger Action Month occurring during September, the Hays County Food Bank is asking everyone to help fight food insecurity in the community. The food bank is encouraging anyone who can help to pledge to take action against hunger by fund, food donation, volunteering or advocacy by visiting Haysfoodbank.org.

The Hays County Food Bank is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit haysfoodbank.org or visit us on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram at @HaysFoodBank.

Information provided by Hays County Food Bank