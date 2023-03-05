Fill the Sack 5K Run raises funds for food program

Though not the longest of races, the Fill the Sack 5K in San Marcos is leaps and bounds ahead when it comes to raising funds for School Fuel that works to feed the children of this community.

On Saturday, approximately 48 runners headed out from Cottage Estates Drive to take on a bright March morning 5K looped-run. The race and its participants generated $20,000 that will go to alleviating hunger here, according to spokesperson, Diane Breedlove.

Breedlove said that School Fuel has been providing weekend food for hungry children in the SMCISD since 2013.

“These children, without weekend food support, come to school on Monday too hungry to learn. School Fuel provides a weekend sack of food each Friday of the school year. The sacks contain 10 nutritious food products that are shelf safe and easily opened by small hands. The goal is to enable these children to achieve their academic potential so that they may overcome the cycle of poverty,” she said.

According to Breedlove, currently School Fuel is providing for about 1,000 kids, K-8, and has just begun a program for 9th graders. School Fuel is an all-volunteer program that depends on local individuals, businesses, civic organizations and foundations to fund the $253,850 annual budget.

“Today is important because it brings more awareness of the need,” Breedlove said.

Aaron, a 3rd grader at DeZavala Elementary and his brother, Axel Sanchez, coached by their mom, Maria Sanchez, were two of the youngest coming out Saturday, ready to be part of a youngster’s version of the event. Maria said the cause is a good one.

“As much as we can help with anything, it is important to get involved,” Sanchez said.

One by one, those who hit the starting line at 8 a.m., trickled in to the finish, with the stronger runners taking about 20 minutes travel the 5K distance.

Nick Hoover, a School Fuel board member, had his chair ready to capture photos of the runners finishing. First to to cross the finish line was Eric Gilbertson. He was followed by Emily Zimmerman of San Marcos.

Zimmerman said, “I try to do this every year.”

To learn more about the organization, check out our website at www. schoolfuelsanmarcos.org.