First responders contain blaze in Buda ETJ

Firefighters contained a wildfire that broke out in Buda’s extra-territorial jurisdiction on Wednesday.

Emergency resources from Hays County, including the Buda Fire Department, worked on a fire east of Dove Drive in Buda’s ETJ on the Persimmons Tract of Property. First responders contained the fire, but it was still burning as of press time.

The wildfire was estimated to have burned about 50 acres by 3 p.m, according to the City of Buda. Hays County and the City of Buda encouraged residents to avoid the affected area to allow first responders to access the area as needed.

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, 2022, first responders had not issued any evacuation orders.

Information on the Hays County website indicates that a burn ban is in effect for unincorporated areas of Hays County: www.hayscountytx.com/law-enforcement/fire-marshal.