First Tuesday Film Series is today, featuring 'What We Leave Behind'

The First Tuesday SMTX is screening the film, 'What We Leave Behind,' today at 7 p.m. at The Price Center, 222 W. San Antonio.

Tickets are $5 at the door and includes free beer and pizza provided by Pie Society and Middleton Brewing.

Director Illiana Sosa will attend and after the screening, there will be a Q&A with Sosa and TXST University professors Ana Carrillo Baer and Vanessa D. Higgins Joyce.

The film was a 2022 SXSW winner, and was a 2022 New York Times Critics' Pick and Gotham Award nominee for best documentary.

According to information provided by the film series organizers, this film is looks at a man, Julián, who at age 89 'takes one last bus ride to El Paso to visit his daughters and their children.' The journey is a long trip, one that he has made monthly for decades.

After returning to rural Mexico, he quietly starts building a house in the lot next to his home.

The story builds on the premise that asks can he use this new house to bridge the distance between himself and his loved ones?

Sosa uses the camera to capture the intricacy of her grandfather’s work, 'gently sifting through Julián’s previously unspoken memories revealing both the pragmatism and poetry of his life.'

For many, 'What We Leave Behind' takes the viewer through the unfolding of what is essentially a love letter to Julian and an intimate exploration of Sosa's own relationship with him and his homeland. The film is 71-minutes long and is presented in English & Spanish with English subtitles.

For additional information, contact Jeffrey Brown at jeffreybrownfilm @gmail.com.