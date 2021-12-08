Flight training technology company to expand to Kyle

A leading flight training technology company will expand into Kyle, the Greater San Marcos Partnership announced Tuesday.

Redbird Flight Simulations selected a new 50,000 square-foot facility at 301 Vista Ridge Drive in Kyle as the site of its expansion, where it will invest an initial $2.2 million and bring 71 full-time jobs to the region, GSMP said.

"The Texas Innovation Corridor was the clear choice for our next expansion," said Todd Willinger, CEO of Redbird Flight Simulations. "We sought a location with a robust workforce, pro-business attitude, and a strong track record of supporting innovation and found that in the City of Kyle and Hays County."

Redbird’s announcement follows the approval of a performance-based grant agreement with the company by the Hays County Commissioners Court. GSMP added that the City of Kyle also entered into a performance-based agreement with the company during a city council meeting on Monday.

The company’s facility is currently under construction and is set for completion by mid-Summer 2022, GSMP said. Redbird is planning to fill 59 initial positions at all levels, spanning from senior management to production team members. GSMP said these jobs are expected to offer wages above the county’s average.

"Redbird Flight Simulations is yet another example of how the region's continued economic strength and unified vision attract new business, new industries, and quality jobs to the Texas Innovation Corridor," GSMP President Jason Giulietti said.

Established in 2006, Redbird Flight Simulations aims to make aviation more accessible by using modern technology and creative engineering. Redbird said it has provided “innovative, reliable and high-quality training devices and applications to flight schools, colleges, university, K-12 schools, and individual pilots around the world.”

Redbird’s expansion marks GSMP’s third business announcement this fiscal year, which began on Oct. 1. Previously, CED Greentech in Buda and Chem-Energy in Caldwell County announced their expansion into the Texas Innovation Corridor. Additionally, Redbird’s announcement follows 14 company location announcements made in the last fiscal year, including Iron Ox, Plastikon and goodblend Texas.

"We are the fastest-growing county in the state of Texas because our business community and economic opportunity is second to none," Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra said. "Businesses know that they will find success here in Hays County, and I am confident that Redbird Flight Simulations will be the next in a long line of successful job creators in our county."

Kyle Mayor Travis Mitchell said attracting employers like Redbird Flight Simulations helps create a thriving economy.

"This announcement is another example of the quality businesses we aim to attract and grow in Kyle,” Travis said. “We welcome Redbird Flight Simulations to both the city and to the county and look forward to their future endeavors here."