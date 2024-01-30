Food distribution company to keep things RealCold

The groundbreaking of the state-of-the-art facility for Real-Cold, an operator and provider of cold chain services and cold storage, took place Wednesday in Lockhart located on Silent Rd., a half-mile north on SH 130 Frontage Road.

“This is a bright day, - a sunny day for RealCold despite the rain,” CEO Keith Goldsmith said. “This is a dream that’s been in place for years.”

Goldsmith said their new facility would change the way food is distributed in this country.

“This industry largely works in two halves. People that do the hard stuff, logisticians who work directly with consumers and then bulk storage,” Goldsmith said. “Those two rarely cross in this industry so we think we’re doing something special by bringing those together under one roof.”

The facility will be 312,000 square feet with space available for future expansion totaling nearly 575,000 square feet. The building offers a fully convertible multi-room environment with temperatures ranging from -20°F to 55°F.

Given RealCold’s recognition of the growing shift to online shopping, the company has designed the facility with e-commerce in mind by providing dedicated space for value added services like direct-to-consumer fulfillment the company said in a release. Additionally, it features 50’ clear heights, significant office space, and more than 36,000 pallet positions.

Goldsmith said Texas is a critical node in the RealCold network.

“Our footprint is shaped by a consumption-driven market approach, and the Austin/San Antonio areas represent some of the country’s fastest growing metros,” he said. “This facility will ensure that local and regional consumer demand can be fulfilled.”

Goldsmith added that the City of Lockhart, Caldwell County, and the Greater San Marcos Partnership have been true partners in moving this project forward.

“We are appreciative of their cooperation, and we look forward to contributing to job growth and economic development here,” Mike Kamerlander, CEO of the Greater San Marcos Partnership, said. “RealCold’s decision to build in Lockhart proves the city’s location as a strong position from which to serve the Austin-San Antonio corridor. Being situated on SH 130 allows Lockhart to provide excellent access to markets and workforce ensuring long term success.”

Construction was made possible through RealCold’s sponsor, Related Fund Management (“RFM”) and is scheduled to be completed in the first quarter of 2025.

Keith Goldsmith CEO RealCold