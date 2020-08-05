Food distributions continue in August

The Central Texas Food Bank announced its third Kyle special distribution event on Aug. 13.

CTXFB's July 11 event in Kyle served 1,195 families affected by the pandemic.

The food bank added an additional distribution in Kyle on Aug. 13, stretching from 8-11 a.m. at the Smile Direct facility, 300 Vista Ridge Drive in Kyle, across from the Home Depot.

“We want to serve as many people as we can, and we want to make it as low a barrier as possible for receiving assistance,” Kyle City Councilmember Robert Rizo said in a statement. “We aren’t here to decide who does and doesn’t need food. We are just going to make sure you have it.”

Residents will receive one box of assorted produce, 1-2 gallons of milk, one protein box weighing between 8 – 20 pounds containing chicken or pork products, and/or an emergency box of shelf-stable items, as available.

To adhere to social distancing requirements, pickup will only be available to those with cars. No walk-ups will be allowed. Please make appropriate space in your trunk or hatch before arriving at the event. The food bank asks that you attend this event only if you are facing true food insecurity since resources are stretched to the limit.

In addition to being short on resources of food, the food bank needs more volunteers for their August events. Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up at cafb.volunteerhub.com/event/index/12332783. Volunteers proficient in Spanish are also needed for client intake. To sign up for this role, email volunteer@centraltexasfoodbank.org

For the latest information on getting help, go to centraltexasfoodbank.org and click on “Find Food Now”. Once you find the distribution site nearest you, please call them to confirm their hours of operation since things are changing rapidly. You can also call 2-1-1 for the latest information.

The food bank stands ready to help all Central Texans affected by the pandemic, but they’ve seen demand for our services skyrocket recently, severely straining resources. If you’re able to help, donate at centraltexasfoodbank.org.

Hays County Food Bank modifies schedule

The Hays County Food Bank updated its food distribution schedule.

Food distributions will take place at the following locations and dates:

•Tuesday at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church — 801 N. Burleson, Kyle — 12 p.m. - 12:45 p.m.

•Wednesday at Kyle First Baptist Church — 400 W. Center St., Kyle — 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

•Wednesday in the CFPO Parking Lot — 333 Reimer Ave., San Marcos — 4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

•Thursday at The Connection Church — 1235 S. Loop 4 — 12 p.m. - 12:45 p.m.

Public food distributions will continue to take place outdoors and conducted by drive-thru until further notice. All food bank team members will wear personal protective equipment and practice safe social distancing whenever possible.

Those attending a food distribution event are asked to limit the amount of people in their vehicle. Additionally, clients are asked to clear the trunk or bed of their vehicle before they arrive. Food bank volunteers will only place food in the trunk or bed of a vehicle. If that isn't possible, volunteers will place food on the hood of the vehicle and step away for people to place food in their vehicles.

In order to qualify for food assistance, one of the following must be met:

•Have a household income at or below the 185% of the Federal Poverty Level.

•Participate in one of the following government assistance programs: Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program; Temporary Assistance for Needy Families; Supplemental Security Income (SSI); National School Lunch Program (free or reduced school meals); or Medicaid

•Have a temporary food emergency such as a loss of income, loss of sole provider, etc.

New food bank clients will be asked self-reporting questions and will then be given a card to place on their dashboard during further visits to a distribution. The dashboard card is meant to make it easier for check in clients and administer food to households without contact.

The Hays County Food Bank and its partner agencies distributed over 1 million pounds of food to food insecure households in 2019. On average, 2,555 individuals were provided food assistance each week. The food bank is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the public to perform its mission.

For more info or any questions regarding food distributions, email info@haysfoodbank.org or call 512-392-8300

Additional reporting by Nick Castillo

