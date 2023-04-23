Food waste technology is meeting agenda topic

The world has a major problem with food waste. By one estimate, in the U.S. alone, 30 percent of food goes to waste.

This problem contributes to food insecurity, loss of revenue for farmers and retailers, and impacts on the environment including filling valuable landfill space and contributing to greenhouse gases.

Dr. Gary Beall developed one solution to these problems in his laboratory at Texas State University. This technology is a coating for fruits and vegetables that extends the shelf life by 2 to 3 times, drastically cutting down on waste.

The technology is called NatuWrap and has been licensed exclusively by Nabaco Inc. (https://www. nabacoinc.com/) Beall will discuss the problem of food waste and the commercialization of this new technology at the Rotary Club of San Marcos on Wednesday, April 26, at Noon.

Rotary meets at the Holiday Inn Conference Center, 105 Bintu Drive, San Marcos. Visitors are always welcome at meetings.

Beall is a Regents’ Professor for the Texas State University System and Full Professor in the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, and Formosa Endowed Chair for the College of Science at Texas State University. He has a Ph.D. in Physical Chemistry of rare earths and actinides from Baylor University.

His extensive experience in both industry and academic research has yielded more than 124 publications in refereed journals and 48 U.S. patents in his name.

He is particularly well known for his work on nanoparticles, especially smectic nanoparticles, and their surface modification and application in a multitude of application areas.

He is the founder of Surge Power Inc. and Nabaco Inc., and currently serves as Chief Technology Officer for Nabaco Inc.