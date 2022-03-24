Foodie Friday: Grain Bin Cafe and Store

On a particularly sunny day this week, my usual dining partner and I ventured down State Highway 123 looking for a delicious meal.

If you’ve been reading Foodie Friday, it’s been nearly two years of writing these food features and the San Marcos restaurants are running dry.

Luckily, my dining partner’s intuition led him in the right direction as we stumbled upon Grain Bin Cafe and Store located just outside of Geronimo.

This highway-side eatery and boutique offered a delicious lunch for an affordable price. Grain Bin has classic plates like chicken fried chicken, chicken fried steak and hamburger steak as well as delicious burgers and sandwiches. The restaurant also offers up a cheese enchilada plate and a German sausage plate.

If you’re looking for a place to eat while driving down SH 123, Grain Bin Cafe and Store is a place to stop and try.

What to get:

My dining partner chose to sample Grain Bin’s Tuesday lunch special — a hamburger and fries ($9.50). This burger came with American cheese, tomatoes, lettuce and pickles with mustard.

Meanwhile, choosing to be, as the kids say, “basic,” I went with Grain Bin’s chicken strips with cream gravy. This meal came with four chicken strips and two sides. I went with the restaurant’s mashed potatoes with cream gravy and mac and cheese. Everything was delicious about this $10 selection.

If you’re looking for an appetizer to begin your meal, Grain Bin has a wide selection to choose from, including chips and homemade salsa ($5), onion rings (small for $4 and large for $6.50), cheese sticks with marinara sauce ($7), stuffed jalapenos ($7), fried pickles, fried okra or fried green beans. There are also boneless chicken bites, southwest egg rolls and nachos on the menu.

If you’re in the mood for a burger or sandwich, Grain Bin has a swiss mushroom burger ($7.50), bacon cheese burger ($7.50), double meat burger ($8.50); BLT ($5.50), grilled chicken breast sandwich ($7), catfish or cod on a bun ($7) and chicken fried steak sandwich ($9).

Grain Bin also offers a chicken fried chicken breast with cream gravy plate ($12); grilled chicken breast ($11); Geronimo chicken, served with grilled chicken breast, mushrooms and cheese; and Guadalupe chicken, which comes with grilled chicken breast topped with salsa and three-cheese blend ($12.5).

Maybe you’re in the mood for a chicken fried steak served with either brown or white gravy ($13.25)? Or steak fingers served with brown or white gravy ($16.5)? Grain Bin has those as well alongside fried or grilled pork cutlets or bone-in fried pork chops. There’s also the two cheese enchilada pate with beans and a small tossed salad. Grain Bin offers a German sausage plate with sauerkraut and a peach half.

To see Grain Bin’s full menu visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/GrainBinCafeStore.

If you go:

Grain Bin Cafe is located at 121 Dennis Dr in Seguin.

The restaurant is open Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. and between 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sundays.

Phone: 830-379-2233

Have a restaurant you want is try in the San Marcos area, email ncastillo@sanmarcosrecord.com or lwinter@sanmarcosrecord.com for suggestions.