Foodie Friday: Tacos El Tizon

There’s a tasty little eatery tucked away at the edge of town in Wimberley that has locals who crave tacos coming back for more.

Tacos El Tizon serves up some of the best street tacos you can find — anywhere.

On the day of our visit, the friendly gentleman behind the counter, where we placed our order, recommended I choose from the street taco portion of the menu. As a certified taco head, I’ve never been one to turn down the spherical delight, so I did.

One thing to remember about street tacos, they’re different from the traditional.

Street tacos, also referred to as rraditional Mexican tacos, are typically served on corn tortillas and are stuffed with meat. Traditional toppings include onions, cilantro, and salsa — but no lettuce, tomatoes, or cheese.

At his suggestion I opted for Asada, which is grilled sliced beef, usually skirt or flank steak as my protein on some; and Carnitas, which is slow pork cooked for the other.

I took the meal home before feasting upon it. The presentation in the takeout container was beautiful even before I began plating. Each taco came with a double corn tortilla to make sure it stayed together — structurally. There was more than enough to share — even though I didn’t — and they didn’t disappoint. Of course, they threw in some of their homemade hot sauce and for $10 I thought it was a steal.

My partner had the Torta. She opted for the Al Pastor which is meat taken from boneless pork shoulder. It was served on soft bread with lettuce, tomatoes and mayo. ($7.50) It was delicious.

Tacos El Tizon has a great menu complete with mini taquitos, burritos, quesadillas — both large and small, and more.

IF YOU GO:

Address: 801 FM2325 Wimberley, TX

Hours: Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tacos El Tizon is closed on Sunday.

Phone: 512-333-0046