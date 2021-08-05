Former Hays County Judge Bert Cobb dies

Former County Judge, M.D. Bert Cobb died, Hays County announced Wednesday.

Cobb served as Hays County judge from 2010 and retired on Dec. 31, 2018 after serving two terms. Prior to his retirement, Cobb announced in 2017 that he was battling leukemia.

Cobb saw the implementation of numerous road projects, expansion of medical services to un- and under-inssured residents through an agreement with Live Oak Health Partners and federal dollars return to local hospitals for indigent care through a “1115 Waiver Program” during his eight years on the dais.

He also helped supervise flood remediation and implemented video magistration to streamline entry into the legal/justice system.

Funeral service details were not available as of Thursday, Hays County said.