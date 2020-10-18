Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.

Former presidential candidate, congressman Beto O’Rourke to teach at Texas State

Sun, 10/18/2020 - 12:00am

Beto O'Rourke, former presidential and senate candidate as well as former U.S. Representative for the 16th Congressional District of Texas, will teach a class on Texas politics at Texas State University in spring 2021, pending finalization of his hire. As an adjunct lecturer, O'Rourke will teach the course PS 4325 (Texas ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2020