Garland Warren, Nelvia L. Burleson Memorial Cake Auction set for Friday

Wanting to purchase delicious homemade baked goods and help a good cause? The Garland Warren, Nelvia L. Burleson Memorial Cake Auction is scheduled for Friday night.

Profits raised from the cake auction benefit Juneteenth Committee of San Marcos scholarship recipients. The committee said it takes great pride in supporting local graduates because they are the future.

The Juneteenth Committee has sponsored scholarships for area high school graduates for the past 42 years. Recipients have gone on to graduate from schools such as Texas State University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Howard University, Clark Atlanta University, University of Texas at Austin, Baylor University, Notre Dame, Xavier University, University of Houston, Abilene Christian University and Rutgers University. Scholarship recipients have also gone on to complete their masters and doctorate degrees. Several have also played professional sports in the NFL and WNBA.

Baked goods at this year’s auction will be baked from scratch from some of the best cooks in the community and surrounding areas.

The community is invited to join organizer Rose Brooks at the Garland Warren, Nelvia L. Burleson Memorial Cake Auction — named after Garland and Nelvia who helped Brooks start the cake auction 42 years ago. The event begins at 6 p.m. on Friday at the San Marcos Activity Center, 501 East Hopkins St.

This year’s cake auction will also celebrate the lives of Ollie Giles and Harvey Miller, who made many contributions to the community. Scholarships will be given out in their memory to two deserving students.

Information provided by Rose Brooks and Michele Burleson