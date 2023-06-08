Gary Jobs Corps at Fish Fry

Top, Hays County Constable-Pct. 1 David Peterson, left, has been frying fish for the Juneteenth Celebration for 10 years, stating,“This is my way of giving back to the community that has given me so much. We have raised of $40,000 for scholarships and we still have the 29th Annual BBQ Cook-Off coming up,' on June 16-17. On the right is Randolph Goodman, business engagement liaison and apprentice coordinator for Gary Job Corps. Above, right and left, students from the Gary Job Corps Center Student Government Association have been involved with the Juneteenth celebrations for over 20 years, participating in the parade, while the cadets from the Corrections/Security Trades assist with crowd and traffic control. Volunteers from Texas State Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. MuNu Chapter also came to help. Pictured are (in no order) Peterson, Lillian Peterson Jimenez, Felix Deleon, Charlotte Peterson, Deneen Calvin Walker, Ayomide Akinrinmade, Jayden Cooper, Cynthia Englin, Laniya Grayson, Brittany Vest-Acosta, Emily Pena, Abby Fritzler, Amanda Layton, Ty Schwartz, Joe Lucio, Jesse Sanchez, Goodman and Gina Hernandez.

Photos by Gary Jobs Corps Center