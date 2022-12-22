Gas prices keep falling in San Marcos area ahead of holidays

Gas prices in the San Marcos/Austin area continued to fall, dropping 4 cents over the last week, according to AAA Texas.

Drivers in the San Marcos/Austin area are paying an average of $2.58 per gallon of regular unleaded fuel, which is down from $2.62 last week. Average gas prices in the area are 26-cents lower than this time last year.

Texas saw an overall 3-cent decrease per gallon of regular unleaded fuel — a fall from $2.65 last week to $2.62 on Thursday, according to AAA Texas. Average gas prices in Texas are $0.27 lower than this time last year. Texans are paying the lowest for gas in the U.S., AAA Texas stated.

AAA Texas said this marks the 10th consecutive week where average gas prices have dropped. While Texans are paying the least for gas in the country, AAA Texas said higher crude oil prices could cause prices to reverse. Additionally, more demand for fuel could cause price fluctuations in some areas amid the third busiest end-of-year holiday travel period, AAA Texas added. An estimated 8.3 million Texans are expected to drive to their year-end holiday destinations.

“Falling gas prices may incentivize even more people than anticipated to make a last-minute decision to travel,” AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said. “AAA recommends drivers assess the weather along their route before heading out and that their vehicle is well-maintained with a well-stocked emergency roadside kit.”

Nationwide, gas prices continued to fall for the sixth consecutive week. The average gas price decreased 11.9 cents from the last week to $3.09 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. The national average has decreased 57.1 cents from a month ago and is down 20 cents per gallon from this time last year. The national average price of diesel has decreased by 14.9 cents since last week and was at $4.77 per gallon, GasBuddy said.

“As 2022 draws to a close, we’ve seen gas prices cut nearly in half in some areas compared to this earlier this year — a well needed break from the sky high prices we faced just six months ago. Finally, things are starting to feel a bit more normal with gas prices far more affordable. Americans are saving around$25 per fill-up compared to prices this summer,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While we’re closing out the year on a positive note, challenges remain that could drive prices up again next spring, so motorists might want to keep their expectations in check and enjoy the sub-$3 gasoline while they can.”

In Texas, drivers in the El Paso area are paying the most on average at $2.90 per gallon, while drivers in the McAllen area are paying the least at $2.41.