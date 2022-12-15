Gas prices in San Marcos/Austin area continue decline

Drivers in the San Marcos area saw gas prices decline more than 10 cents over the past week.

The average price of unleaded regular fuel cost $2.62 per gallon in the San Marcos/Austin area on Thursday, according to AAA Texas, an 11-cent decline from $2.73 last week. Average gas prices in the area are $0.24 less than this time last year.

Texas saw an 11-cent decrease per gallon of regular unleaded fuel — a fall from $2.76 last week to $2.65 on Thursday, according to AAA Texas. Average gas prices in Texas are $0.25 lower than this time last year. Texans are paying the lowest gas price average in the U.S.

AAA Texas said gas prices fell for the ninth consecutive week in Texas as crude oil prices have increased. Pump prices could increase as crude oil prices rise, AAA Texas said, adding that factors pushing oil prices up are the ongoing conflict in Russia and Ukraine, easing COVID-19 restrictions in China and a weakening U.S. dollar.

“Falling gas prices may encourage even more people to travel to celebrate the year-end holidays,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “To ensure maximum savings and fuel economy, make sure your vehicle’s maintenance is up-to-date, shop around for the best gas prices by using the AAA mobile app and choose the correct grade of fuel required by your vehicle owner’s manual.”

Nationwide, average gas prices fell 14.4 cents from last week to $3.21per gallon, according to GasBuddy. The national average is down 56.5 cents from last month and is $0.11 per gallon lower than last year, GasBuddy added. The national average price of diesel is down 14.9 cents since last week and was at $4.91 per gallon.

“Not only has the decline in gasoline prices lasted five straight weeks, with, again, every state seeing a weekly decline in its average, but average diesel prices have fallen in 49 states over the last week as well. The relief is saving Americans roughly $20 per fill-up compared to six months ago,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “On the previously hard-hit West Coast, average prices have fallen nearly $2 per gallon since October. Fifteen states now have average gasoline prices of $2.99 or less, with several more to join this week. We remain on schedule to see the national average gas price fall below $3 by Christmas, with diesel set to fall 50 cents to $1 per gallon over the next six weeks or so. While the Keystone Pipeline shutdown has been getting some attention, motorists need not worry much about the oil-carrying pipeline for now. There is no expected impact to gasoline prices as of now.”

In Texas, drivers in the Midland area are paying the most on average at $2.85 per gallon, while drivers in McAllen are paying the least at $2.43 per gallon.