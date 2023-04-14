Generations build equestrian tradition

The relationship of humans and horses is one well understood in Texas. Yet, for one family now bringing a one of a kind equestrian event to San Marcos, that relationship extends nine generations back to Italy.

Cirque Ma’Ceo Creative Director Olissio Zoppe said his is “a very unique heritage,” with two families, the Zoppes and the Zamperlas, who each through the years forged a legacy that intertwined but always with the goal of bringing horse and man together in ways previously not attempted.

Originating from a suburb outside of Venice, the families each had circus and the equestrian arts in their blood. Marriages over time, including his own parents who each came from performing backgrounds, united the families and later, contributed to the establishment of businesses that bring mechanical rides to venues around the world.

On the performing side, though, the family went from Italy to Greece and across Europe.

He was personally associated with the Cole Brothers Circus. Along the way mentors guided him in good times and difficult.

Becoming his own boss, he is bringing his troupe of performers, human and equine to the Tanger Outlets, 4015 Interstate 35 for a series of performances scheduled from April 14-16. Cirque Ma’Ceo will be presenting five 90-minute performances throughout the weekend.

A performer since age four, Zoppes said, “I am excited to be here in San Marcos,” and he added that they will be setting up in one of the parking areas at the outlets.

He said he is most looking forward to introducing the horses who will be under the Italian-style Big Top to the community.

“The show is a blend of equestrienne acts and human acts,” he said, adding that without the ring announcer or the clowns that used to be part of shows like this, it is much more contemporary.

“Each act flows into the next,” Zoppe said, noting that no wheel of death or motorcycles are part of the acts.

He described Cirque Ma'Ceo as an entertainment event that is both traditional in its historic antecedents and yet, highly modern in its approach to the kinds of interplay that occur between artist and animal in a modern interpretation not unlike some of the more well known Las Vegas attractions or the Cirque Du Soleil, for example.

With a strong nod to the European style, but equestrian themed, this show is one with a combination of acrobatics, aerial precision, dance and the various equestrian movements associated with dressage, what he called Liberty, Roman and Cossack riding, are all brought together here with guitar music that is emblematic of strong Romani and Spanish roots.

Horses are approximately 50 percent of the show but their impact is enormous, he said. The troupe is traveling with eight horses now, among which are a Suffolk Punch draft horse, a Percheron draft horse, a Mustang, a Freisian and quarter horses.

“The miniature basically steals the show,” he said.

When asked how he responds to those who criticize animal shows in this current timeframe, Zoppe said, “I’ve been really, really blessed with incredible horses.” These horses shaped his life and those of his family stretching back through time. That kind of relationship is one that provides a healthy and sustaining environment for performing animals.

“The horses, you don’t pick them, they pick you,” he said.

Following the performances here, there will be one more performance in the lower 48 and then the animals will get a plane ride to Hawaii where they will star next.