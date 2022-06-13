GLASS BASH: Wimberley Glassworks hosts 30th anniversary celebration

Wimberley Glassworks hosted a Pearl of a Party on Saturday to celebrate three decades of introducing guests to the ancient art of glass blowing.

The event at Wimberley Glassworks Gallery and Studio featured treasure hunts, music from Roland & The Roots Riddim, Caribbean-themed cocktails, a live glass blowing demonstration and a new line of glassworks.

Above, a glass working demonstration takes place.

Aobve, guests look at Wimberley Glassworks’ art.