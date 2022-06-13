Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Article Image Alt Text

Above, Wimberley Glassworks owner Tim de Jong helps give out a raffle item. Daily Record photos by Lance Winter

GLASS BASH: Wimberley Glassworks hosts 30th anniversary celebration

Mon, 06/13/2022 - 8:28pm
Lance Winter
Publisher
@LanceWinter
lwinter@sanmarcosrecord.com
Monday, June 13, 2022

Wimberley Glassworks hosted a Pearl of a Party on Saturday to celebrate three decades of introducing guests to the ancient art of glass blowing.

The event at Wimberley Glassworks Gallery and Studio featured treasure hunts, music from Roland & The Roots Riddim, Caribbean-themed cocktails, a live glass blowing demonstration and a new line of glassworks.

Above, a glass working demonstration takes place.

Aobve, guests look at Wimberley Glassworks’ art. 

 

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2022