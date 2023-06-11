Going on Safari

As the clock hit 9 a.m. Saturday, a flotilla of crafts embarked from The Meadow Center, signaling the start of a 260-mile race that will conclude in Seadrift on the Gulf Coast. The 60th Texas Water Safari is legend–for racers and watchers, all out in force this weekend on the campus of Texas State University. Top, racers port their craft at the rapids at Rio Vista Park early in the race. Daily Record photo by Gerald Castillo. Left, Boat 1507, Total Ship Show, passes under the bridge while transportation styles merge as a train travels overhead. Daily Record photo by Colton McWilliams