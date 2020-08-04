Governor extends pandemic food assistance deadline

Gov. Greg Abbott extended the deadline for the Pandemic-Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) application until Aug. 21.

Hays County families may be eligible for a one-time payment for each child who previously received free or reduced-price meals. Families will get up to $285 per child.

Because of school closures from COVID-19, Texas received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide more than $1 billion in pandemic food benefits to families with children that have temporarily lost access to free or reduced-price school meals.

P-EBT works the same way Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits do and will help families get the food they need during the pandemic.

P-EBT will be administered by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, Texas Department of Agriculture and Texas Education Agency. The application for P-EBT will be open until Aug 21.

Families are eligible if children up to 21 years of age were certified for free or reduced-price meals in Texas during the 2019-2020 school year, if children attended a school that offers free meals to all students or if children between ages of 5 and 18 received SNAP benefits for March 2020.

Families that currently receive SNAP will have P-EBT funds loaded onto their Lone Star Card. Families not currently receiving SNAP will be mailed a P-EBT card loaded with benefits.

Eligible families not enrolled in SNAP and families with children under the age of 5 or between the age of 19-21 that received SNAP benefits for March 2020 need to complete an online application for SNAP benefits.

Immigration status does not matter when applying for P-EBT.

To find out if you are eligible or to get help applying call 833-613-6220.