The city of San Marcos proclaimed April 1 through 7 as Graduate Student Appreciation Week. The proclamation highlights the importance and impact of graduate students at Texas State University. “We appreciate all students at Texas State, but we appreciate our graduate students for taking that extra effort to be leaders in our community in different ways,” Mayor Jane Hughson said. Pictured are Hughson, Patti Giuffre, assistant dean of The Graduate College at Texas State University, Ashley Carrington, Texas State University graduate student and Emily Garcia, former graduate student Texas State University. Daily Record photo by Dalton Sweat