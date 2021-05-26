Above, Mr. and Miss SMHS, Jaydon Corpus and Juliana Villalpando, wave during Wednesday's graduation parade. Daily Record photos by Lance Winter
GRADUATES ON PARADE: San Marcos High School's Class of 2021 celebrates upcoming graduation
For the second consecutive year, San Marcos High School's graduating class celebrated their accomplishments with a parade. The Class of 2021 paraded from San Marcos High School down McCarty Lane on Wednesday.
Pictured below, students enjoy themselves during Wednesday's event.