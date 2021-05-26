Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Above, Mr. and Miss SMHS, Jaydon Corpus and Juliana Villalpando, wave during Wednesday's graduation parade. Daily Record photos by Lance Winter

GRADUATES ON PARADE: San Marcos High School's Class of 2021 celebrates upcoming graduation

Wed, 05/26/2021 - 7:18pm
@LanceWinter
Wednesday, May 26, 2021

For the second consecutive year, San Marcos High School's graduating class celebrated their accomplishments with a parade. The Class of 2021 paraded from San Marcos High School down McCarty Lane on Wednesday. 

Pictured below, students enjoy themselves during Wednesday's event.

 

