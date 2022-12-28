Graduating seniors can win MacBook Air through Hays County Local Health Department’s essay contest

Six graduating seniors will have the chance to win a MacBook Air through a Hays County Local Health Department essay contest.

One student from each of the six eligible schools — San Marcos High School, Wimberley High School, Dripping Springs High School, Hays High School, Lehman High School and Johnson High School — will win an MacBook Air laptop through the competition, which aims to get younger Hays County residents involved and active, according to Matthew Gonzales, HCLHD Health Equity and Community Engagement Program Manager.

“We want to encourage young adults to participate in problem-solving through civic engagement,” Gonzales said. “This competition is a great way for us to not just hear but listen to and follow through on the voices and opinions of our youth.”

The essay competition asks graduating seniors to share their thoughts regarding COVID-19’s impact on school-aged children and what they learned throughout the experience, Gonzales said.

“Our goal is to use those responses as a guide for policymakers to improve their response to future pandemics,” Gonzales said. “We know the pandemic impacted of all of us in different ways. It’s important to gather insight from our youth so we can be better prepared for messaging in the future.”

HCLHD’s competition will start on Jan. 1, 2023. Essays will be accepted through the online application process until 5 p.m. on March 12, 2023. Online applications can be accessed at https://hayscountylhd.jotform.com/223534299257969. Students will answer questions such as “Why would you like to receive this scholarship” and “What has been most challenging about your school experience during COVID-19?” Competitors will also respond to what being a student during the pandemic taught them.

HCLHD said the competition will require a minimum of five students from each high school to participate for an award to be provided. A laptop will only be awarded if at least five students from each of the high schools apply.

Hays County invites teachers, principals, counselors and parents to share the competition information and encourage participation.

Each participant must be a graduating senior from the class of 2023 from one of the six high schools in Hays County who plans to attend a post-secondary or vocational school after graduation.

Contact the Hays County Health Equity and Community Engagement Program with any questions. Reach the HECE Program by email: localhealthhece@co.hays.tx.us or by phone 512-214-5918.