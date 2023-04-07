Grand jury indicts corrections officer for shooting of Joshua Wright

UPDATE

The family of Joshua Wright through civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump, co-counsel Chevo Pastrano and Ginna Pastrano, issued a press release with a statement early Friday in response to the announced indictment of former Hays County Corrections Officer Isaiah Garcia in relation to the death of Joshua Wright when he was in custody receiving treatment at a hospital in Hays County. The release stated, "The family of Joshua Wright is relieved by news of this indictment, as it gets us one step closer to ensuring that former officer Garcia will be held accountable for his deadly actions. It is crucial that when officers act violently and against protocol, that they and the departments that train them are held responsible for their actions to ensure that these killings stop happening. We will continue to support the Wright family through the legal process and lift them up in prayer as we fight for justice for Joshua."

A Hays County Grand Jury has indicted former Hays County Corrections Officer Isaiah Garcia in relation to the death of Joshua Wright when he was in custody receiving treatment at a hospital in Hays County.

Garcia has been charged with the felony offense Deadly Conduct. The Hays County Criminal District Attorney’s Office said they will prosecute the case.

“A grand jury is composed of 12 citizens from Hays County and serves as an independent voice of the community,” Hays County District Attorney Kelly Higgins said. “The Hays County Criminal District Attorney’s Office presented the results of the investigation. After hearing the evidence, the grand jury determined that the offense of Deadly Conduct was the most appropriate charge. We would like to thank the Texas Rangers for their prompt and thorough investigation.”

Isaiah Garcia, 27 years of age, has worked for Hays County as a corrections officer since 2018.

“Pursuant to the Hays County Sheriff’s Office policies and practices, and in response to the indictment related to the shooting of Joshua Wright, the officer involved is no longer employed with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office,” a statement from the Hays County Sheriff’s Office said. “While the Hays County Sheriff’s Office strongly supports our deputies and corrections officers and the duties, many of which put their safety at risk, that they must carry out on a daily basis, we also respect and honor the criminal justice process, including yesterday’s decision by the Grand Jury to move forward with charges in this case. The Hays County Sheriff’s Office again offers its deepest sympathies to the Wright family. It is our sincere hope that all of the citizens of Hays County can come together to foster peace in our community and our country.”

Garcia was on duty guarding Wright, an inmate being held at the Hays County Jail, in the Ascension Seton Hays Hospital when the shooting occurred. Wright, 36, was killed in the shooting.

According to a press release from Hays County, Deadly Conduct as charged in this indictment is a third-degree felony with a possible punishment of two to ten years in prison and a fine of up $10,000. Garcia surrendered to authorities and was released on $20,000 bond. The Texas Rangers conducted the investigation into the shooting. The results of that investigation, including the video captured by Garcia’s body-worn camera, were presented to the Grand Jury

