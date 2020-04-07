Grande Communications offers to help customers amid COVID-19

Grande Communications, an area provider of fiber and broadband services, announced recently a series of steps to help residential and business customers who’ve been affected directly and indirectly by COVID-19 address expanded internet connectivity needs, as well as mitigate financial hardships.

As part of the plan, Grande Communications will offer free internet and WiFi for 60 days to all qualifying low-income households — including students in low-income households who do not already subscribe to their internet service and who enroll in the Internet First program.

The Internet First program includes 60 days of complimentary Internet First service, followed by $9.95/month for 10 months. Grande said it is affordable internet designed to help families and students in low-income households to have reliable access to the internet. It will enable families to home school, do homework and access educational resources, according to Grande. Grande said that it will partner with school districts to ensure local communities are aware of these tools to help students learn remotely.

The Internet First program includes 25Mbps high-speed internet service and is available to all eligible new residential customers who do not currently have Grande service. Installation fees will be waived for eligible students and new customers. Individuals who qualify for public assistance programs like the National School Lunch Program, housing assistance, Medicaid, SNAP, SSI, and others are eligible.

Grande is also not currently terminating service to any residential or business customers because of their inability to pay their bills due to disruptions caused by COVID-19. Customers can reach out to 1-866-247-2633 to make special arrangements to keep services active. The company will also waive any late fees that any residential or small business customer might normally incur because of their economic circumstance related to COVID-19.

According to Grande Chief Operating Officer Chris Fenger, Grande is working continuously to provide internet, TV and phone services support and enable residential customers and their families, as well as business customers, to work-from-home and school-from-home.

“Our customers, the communities we serve, and government agencies are all counting on us to have services up and running as reliable communication is a critical tool during this time,” Fenger said. “Service and business continuity are critical priorities as we execute plans and processes that protect the health and welfare of our residential and business customers, employees and communities. We are committed and ready to do our part in taking care of each other during this time.”

More information on Internet First is available on Grande's website.