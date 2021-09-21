Grievance committee votes on elected officials’ salaries

The Hays County Salary Grievance Committee met Monday to discuss salary raises for the county constables and sheriff.

“If you think an increase in the budgeted salary is appropriate, then you shall vote on the increase,” County General Counsel Mark Kennedy said.

Hays County Sheriff Gary Cutler began the meeting with a presentation that included information regarding his duties and responsibilities. Afterward, the committee had the opportunity to ask questions.

“That’s why I come before you today just, I’m asking you to go to average, I’m not asking for any more, anything would be appreciated,” Cutler said.

Another presentation was given and led by the constable of precinct 5, John Ellen. The other Hays County constables David Peterson (precinct 1), Michael Torres (precinct 2), Don Montegue (precinct 3) and Ron Hood (precinct 4) also spoke during the presentation.

“It’s a 22% jump, but let me remind you that it’s a 22% because the court is consistently, for years, way before this court was sitting here, failed to stay current with the market despite their policy,” Ellen said. “Had they kept current or at least close or approved our request in the past, we wouldn’t be here today.”

To conclude the hearings portion of the meeting, Sherri Miller, Hays County human resources director also presented regarding salary history of elected officials and Hays County salary data that was included in a packet of information that the committee members received.

“We have a county budget to operate in and we have to remain cognizant of the budget implications for really big adjustments so normally the adjustments are 3, 4, maybe 5%,” Miller said.

After much deliberation, the committee voted 8-1 for a recommended 10.68% increase for the county constables salaries, making it $86,428.

During Tuesday’s regular commissioners court meeting, the court passed the salary increase recommendation for the county constables 3-2.

The committee also went on to vote unanimously to increase the sheriff’s salary by 10% from $110,664 to $122,482.

To view the full agenda and meeting, visit https://hayscountytx.com/commissioners-court/court-video/.