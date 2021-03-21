Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.
GSMP’s Inacio receives Designation of Certified Economic Developer from IEDC

Jessica Inacio

GSMP’s Inacio receives Designation of Certified Economic Developer from IEDC

Sun, 03/21/2021 - 5:00am

Greater San Marcos Partnership’s Jessica Inacio, senior director of business attraction, received the prestigious designation of Certified Economic Developer (CEcD), the GSMP recently announced. The CEcD designation is a national recognition regulated by the International Economic Development Council. According to the GSMP, a CEcD designation denotes a mastery of skills in ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2021