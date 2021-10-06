GSMP earns silver award for Economic Development Organization of the Year

The Greater San Marcos Partnership was named a Silver Award recipient for Economic Development Organization of the Year by the International Economic Development Council.

IEDC honors the world’s best economic development programs and partnerships, marketing materials and the year’s most influential leaders. GSMP received its silver award during the IEDC Annual Conference on Tuesday. Alongside its silver recognitions, GSMP’s 2020 Annual Report earned a Bronze Award.

“This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication that our region’s economic developers provide to our communities,” GSMP President Jason Giulietti said. “From the GSMP team to our board and our regional economic development partners, these individuals are relentless in helping bring good jobs to the residents in the Texas Innovation Corridor. We are honored to be recognized by our peers and celebrate this accomplishment with all the amazing communities within the Partnership.”

A diverse panel of economic and community developers judged the IEDC’s awards after a nomination process held earlier this year. According to GSMP, IEDC received over 500 total award submissions from four countries.

“The winners of IEDC’s Excellence in Economic Development awards represent the best of economic development and exemplify the leadership that our profession strives for every day,” 2021 IEDC Board Chair Tom Kucharski said. “We’re honored to recognize the organizations whose marketing submissions, projects, and partnerships have improved regional quality of life.”

GSMP is a 501(c)6 regional economic development organization serving the City of San Marcos and Hays and Caldwell counties with a focus on positioning the region for a wider diversity of quality jobs with higher wages. For more information about GSMP visit greatersanmarcostx.com.

IEDC is a nonprofit, nonpartisan membership organization serving economic developers. The organization has over 5,000 members and is the largest organization of its kind. To learn more about IEDC visit iedconline.org.